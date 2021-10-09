Saturday, Oct. 9
Harvest Festival, 2 to 11 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
Sold out: Chino Hills Community Foundation Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Music in Motion band tournament, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
St. Margaret Mary School car show, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. Information: stmargaretmaryschoolcarshow.com.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Free residential community clean-up for Chino residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Waste Management facility, 13793 Redwood St. Information: (800) 423-9986.
Sharps collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Harvest Festival, noon to 8 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Horse show, 8 a.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Monday, Oct. 11
Columbus Day.
Chino Hills Historical Society presents the ‘Battle of Chino’, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Ayala High football program annual golf tournament, 11 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, Chino Hills. Information: ayalabulldogfootball@gmail.com.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills city council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Wed., Oct. 13
Mature drivers education class, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive..
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and Recognition Dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., Yanks Air Museum, 15121 Steadman Drive, Chino Airport. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Girl Scout information meeting, 7 p.m., Girl Scout Community Center, 5007 Center St., Chino. Information: mbarajas@girlscoutla.org.
Friday, Oct. 15
Don Lugo Sports Boosters annual golf tournament, 8:30 a.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Chino Valley Fire District open house, 9 a.m. to noon, training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 902-5260.
