Saturday, Aug. 29
Backpack giveaway, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Praise Chapel Chino Valley, 14562 Central Ave. at Eucalyptus.
Mulch giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino public services yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Drive-through movie, “Uglydolls,” 8:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot. Cost is $10.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., commission meets in council chambers, public participates remotely. There are no public hearings on the agenda, and two design reviews for houses.
Blood drive, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 1 to 6 p.m., 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Police Department community room, 5451 Guardian Way.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. and online, cityofchino.org/city_hall/citycouncil.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., commission meets in council chambers, public participates remotely by visiting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463 or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833 and enter access code 81775522463#.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Measure G Citizen’s Oversight Committee, 5 p.m., school district board conference room, 5130 Riverside Drive. Visit chi no.k12.ca.us for Zoom link and agenda.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” Zoom meeting in English, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., remote meeting at youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB4PTb_uskobm wBF8pw.
Friday, Sept. 4
Chino Youth Museum, First Friday CYM Lab virtual science program, chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Saturday, Sept. 5
YMCA Family Fun Water Day, 1 to 3:30 p.m., 6556 Edison Ave., Chino.
