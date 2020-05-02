Saturday, May 2
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino. Information: (800) 879-4484.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Community Services open house, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
CANCELLED: Planes of Fame Air Show, Chino Airport. An alternative show called “VintageFest,” a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, will be held Saturday, Sept. 26.
Monday, May 4
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. through Friday, May 8, Loving Savior of the Hills church, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission meeting.
CANCELLED: Chino Valley Unified School District’s Band Showcase at Don Lugo High.
CANCELLED: Rancho del Chino’s annual Bingo de Mayo at Chino Fairgrounds.
Tuesday, May 5
Cinco de Mayo
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. via teleconferencing. Closed session begins at 6 p.m.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. through Friday, May 8, Loving Savior of the Hills church, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
CANCELLED: The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans at Planes of Fame Air Museum at Chino Airport.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, online meeting.
Wednesday, May 6
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. through Friday, May 8, Loving Savior of the Hills church, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Rescheduled to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, Chino Hills council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
CANCELLED: Chino Valley Unified School District Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
CANCELLED: Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, Sleepy Hollow Community Building, Rosemary Lane.
Thursday, May 7
National Day of Prayer
Online Day of Prayer, hosted by Calvary Chapel Chino Valley and Calvary Chapel Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. through Friday, May 8, Loving Savior of the Hills, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, May 8
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. through Friday, May 8, Loving Savior of the Hills church, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
CANCELLED: Carruchas Car Club Cruise Night, 7 p.m., near Titan Burgers, 5509 Philadelphia St., Chino.
Saturday, May 9
CANCELLED: Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino at 5493 B St., Chino.
