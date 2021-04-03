Saturday, April 3
Mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive. Information: (909) 364-2800.
Food for Life grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, Gateway Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Chino Pop Warner youth football signups, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park Stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: chinopopwarner.com.
Sunday, April 4
Easter Sunday
Monday, April 5
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting, 1 p.m., online only at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/3238696575865841421 or call (877) 309-2074, enter number 124-235-331 and select the # key 610-641-315. Information: (909) 902-5260.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, April 6
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., commission meets in council chambers. Public attends via Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or by calling (669) 900-6833.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hussmann, 13770 Ramona Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Chino city council, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or visit cityofchi no.org
Wednesday, April 7
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m. Visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/546433973 or call (877) 309-2073 and enter code 546433973
COVID testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues Wednesday, April 21. Information: sbcovid19.com and select county testing sites or call (909) 387-3911.
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. Speaker will be Gabriel Sirlopu. Information: chinovalleychamberofcom merce.com or call (909) 627-6177.
Mature drivers’ class on Zoom, 9:30 to 11 a.m., hosted by the Chino Hills Branch Library. Information: (909) 590-5380 and press option 4.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, April 8
Blood drives, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks locations at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway and 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
