Saturday, March 26
Ball and Brunch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Preserve Community Center,15800 Main St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3261.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Sunday, March 27
QuarterMania fundraiser for Priceless Pets, noon to 4 p.m., hosted by 100+ Women Who Care, Chino American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Avenue. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. For tickets, call Wendy Orosco at (909) 364-1542.
Monday, March 28
Spring break, no school for Chino Valley Unified School District students through April 1. School resumes Monday, April 4.
Chino Community Services Commission meeting, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchi no.org/agendas.
Senior driver safety class, 10:30 to 2:30 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Repeats March 30.
Chino Spring Camp begins, one-week program, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. for children in grades first to eighth. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Friday, April 1
Arbor Day event, 3 to 5 p.m., free, Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
First day of Legends, the Senior Challenge, Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
