Saturday, Feb. 27
Hazardous Waste Drop Off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
COVID testing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., a testing bus will be parked in the southeast parking lot of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives. Appointments are required.
Sunday, Feb. 28
COVID testing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., a testing bus will be parked in the southeast parking lot of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives. Appointments are required.
Monday, March 1
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, March 2
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Attendees may attend on Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or join by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952 followed by the # sign.
Virtual bingo, hosted by the Chino Community Services Department, 1 p.m. for seniors 50-plus. Information: bit.ly/chinoseniorcenter.
Chino city council meeting, 7 p.m., in-person attendance in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Remote viewing at cityofchino.org.
Wednesday, March 3
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., on Zoom. Information: ch inovalleychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
Chino Hills Police Department virtual Neighborhood Watch meeting, 6:30 p.m. Information: Dulce Stone at dstone@sbcsd.org or (909) 364-2038.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., online attendance. Agenda not ready by presstime. To view the agenda and Zoom information, visit chinohills.org, click on the “agendas and minutes” icon, and click “March 3, 2021 Public Works Commission.”
Chino Hills Farmers Market, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., meeting can be viewed on YouTube by searching Chino Valley Unified School District.
Friday, March 5
COVID testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: sbcovid19.com or (909) 387-3911.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Joey’s B-B-Q, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Bread of Life Christian Church, 12765 Oaks Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, 2:30 to 8:30 p.m., Chino Valley Islamic Center, 4711 Chino Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
