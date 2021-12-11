Saturday, Dec. 11
Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/parade.
Chino Spectrum Marketplace food drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., drop off donations at fountain food court area, south of Grand Ave.
Bethlehem reenactment, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Guadalupe Festivities, 5 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino. Continues Sunday, Dec. 12.
“A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Save-A-Life Sunday Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino. For an appointment: carlie.cespedes@redcross.org.
Monday, Dec. 13
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m.,hybrid in-person holiday potluck meeting and virtual meeting. Visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk. Information on location of home, email chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Prison Advisory Committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for CIM, 9:30 a.m. for CIW. The CIW meeting will be in-person at Chaffey College Conference Room 160, 5897 College Park Ave., Chino. The CIM meeting will either be at Chaffey College or on Zoom.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills workshop on how to use software to draw district maps, 4 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wed., Dec. 15
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., logo discussion, Diamond Bar City Hall, 21810 Copley Dr.
Free COVID testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Chino Valley Unified school board meeting, 6 p.m., Don Lugo High School multi-purpose room, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Friday, Dec. 17
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Chino Teen Paint Night, 5 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. for teens ages 13 to 18. Information: (909) 334-3260.
BOBie Cycling Club family-friendly Christmas lights bike ride, 6 p.m. Meet at Mountain Village Center, 12867 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley community toy distribution, noon to 2 p.m., 14562 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Chino Hills State Park Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m., Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
“A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
