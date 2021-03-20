Saturday, March 20
First day of spring
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 373 Park Ave., Pomona.
Compost and mulch giveaway, City of Chino Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3265.
Vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Transformation Church IE, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino.
Chino Cultural Palooza, 4 to 8 p.m., Chaffey College Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Tuesday, March 23
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills housing workshop, 4 p.m., joint meeting between Chino Hills City Council and Planning Commission via Zoom.
Wed., March 24
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Friday, March 26
41st annual Milk Can football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m.
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., via Zoom. Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686.
