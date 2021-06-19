Saturday, June 19
Sanora Pa Gosa, Latin and salsa concert, 7 p.m., parking lot at Shoppes and Boys Republic drives in Chino Hills, free, reservations required at chinohills.org/events.
Movie on the lawn, Sonic the Hedgehog, 6:30 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn.
Food for Life grocery giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: (909) 627-3663.
Sunday, June 20
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, June 21
Chino Valley Fire District board of directors special meeting, 12:45 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 902-5260.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or visit cityofchino.org/agendas
Tuesday, June 22
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m. meeting to be held in-person in council chambers, now open to the public. The meeting will also be available remotely by going to the Zoom application and entering 86197351711 or by phone at (669) 900-6833.
Free Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 387-3911.
Wed., June 23
COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chino Transit Center, 13242 Sixth St., Chino. Continues through Saturday, June 26. Information: myturn.ca.gov.
Business@Breakfast, 7:45 a.m. on Zoom, speakers will be Kristina Gutierrez, Melissa Demirci and Peter Joseph on “How COVID-19 change the way we problem solve.” Information: (909) 627-6177 or email zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com.
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, June 24
Chino Hills Movie in the Park, “Tom and Jerry,” rated PG, movie begins at approximately 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Friday, June 25
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., via Zoom. For information on how to access the meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
Saturday, June 26
Fireworks safe surrender event, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Independence Day celebration, 3 to 10 p.m., booths, games, food trucks and the band Time Bomb performing at 5 and 7:30 p.m.; fireworks spectacular show from 9 to 10 p.m., Ayala Park, Chino.
Household hazardous waste drop off for Chino residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
