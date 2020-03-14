Saturday, March 14
Cancelled: Chino’s “City Hall on the Move,” 9 a.m. to noon, Chino High Stadium, in conjunction with City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet.
Cancelled: Chino Community Children’s Theatre, “On Broadway,” 2:30 p.m., 13123 Seventh St.
Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street). Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Information: 334-3278.
Chino Tea Party, a political organization, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Household hazardous waste drop off for residents living in San Bernardino County, including Chino and Chino Hills, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino’s Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3472.
Sunday, March 15
American Legion Auxiliary all-you-can-eat Smorgasbord, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 13759 Central Ave., Chino. $12 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger.
Postponed: “Dog Day Sunday” fundraiser for Dog Park for Chino Hills,. Rescheduled to Sunday, June 14 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: Jim Gallagher at kgalla@juno.com.
Cancelled: "Frozen Jr.” characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Chino Children’s Community Theatre at breakfast fundraiser for the theatre, 8 to 10 a.m., Applebee’s restaurant, 3956 Grand Ave., Chino.
Monday, March 16
Cancelled: Chino Valley school district choral festival, 6 p.m. Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Wed., March 18
Cancelled: Chino Valley school district choral festival, 6 p.m. Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
Thursday, March 19
Postponed: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Salute to Public Safety Luncheon at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Information: Chamber at 627-6177 or visit www.chi novalleychamber.com.
U.S. Census specialist will answer questions, 1 to 3 p.m., in the conference room near the main lobby at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Cancelled: “State of the 20th Senate District,” which includes Chino, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Jesse Turner Center, 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana.
Friday, March 20
Chino Valley school district schools closed today (part of Spring Break).
Cyn’s Sip and Shop, hosted by Cyn in the City, numerous vendors selling products, 5 to 8 p.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15655 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Spring Paint Party, a fundraiser hosted by Soroptimist International of Chino Hills/Inland Empire, 6:30 p.m., Centro Basco Restaurant, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, every Friday through April 10, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cancelled: “Come to Your Census,” a program about the 2020 Census, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino.
Saturday, March 21
Paws 4 Success fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3141 English Road, Chino Hills.
“Country Sweet Tea Pawty,” fundraiser for pet rescue organization Priceless Pets in Chino Hills, 3 p.m. at a Chino residence. Information: Mandy Stover, 374-2481.
Cancelled: Chino Hills youth track and field meet, sponsored by city of Chino Hills, Chino Hills High. Information: 364-2700.
Cancelled: City of Chino’s Cultural Palooza, 4 to 9 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Information: 334-3258.
Postponed: Planes of Fame Air Museum Hangar Dance and World War II Warbird Party. Rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 26. The event is a 1940s swing dance with the orchestra band The Jonathan Stout Orchestra, Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive. Information: 597-3722.
Cancelled: “Build a Butterfly Garden” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: healthychino.eventbrite.com or 334-3478.
“Wonderful World of Butterflies,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but advance registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
“Frozen Jr.,” musical production by the Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 7 p.m. at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
