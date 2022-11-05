Saturday, Nov. 5
Chino High School 77th Calvary Marching Band and Pageantry 50th annual Invitational Band Review and Field Show, 11 a.m. for band review, 5:40 for field show, 5431 Jefferson Ave.
Hike the Valley: La Sierra Trail Loop, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley D.E.S. Club “Festival das Filarmonicas,” 11 a.m., D.E.S. Hall at 5216 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Daylight Saving Time ends. Turn back clocks one hour before going to bed on Nov. 5.
Monday, Nov. 7
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Election Day
CANCELLED: Chino Hills City Council meeting due to election. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 in council chambers.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., Diamond Bar City Council, 21810 Copley Dr. Meeting will also be held online by visiting attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/8073436133178334479, or by calling (415) 655-0052 and entering 768734654.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Groundbreaking for second school in The Preserve, 9 a.m., East Preserve Loop at Market Street, south of Pine Avenue.
Chino Hills General Plan workshop, 6 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Friday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Veterans Day Salute to Service ceremony and breakfast, 8 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
Annual Chino-based UCHOOZ celebrity basketball game, 5:30 p.m., Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3266.
