Saturday, Sept. 26
Sharps waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Hazardous Waste Drop Off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Residential Community Clean Up, bulky item disposal event for Chino residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13793 Redwood St., Chino.
Document shredding, 9 a.m. to noon, McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Brown bag lunch drive-through, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., no cost, Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave.
Bingo in the Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Relay for Life fundraiser, Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., Chino.
Cancelled: “Rocky,” drive-through movie because of low-ticket sales.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Yom Kippur services, online at 7:30 p.m., Temple Beth Israel of Pomona. Visit tbipomona.org.
Monday, Sept. 28
Yom Kippur services continue, online at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Temple Beth Israel of Pomona. Visit tbipomona.org.
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Blood bank, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center, 7 p.m., “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” on Zoom. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., remote meeting youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB4PTb_uskobmwBF8pw.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Chino Hills mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Shoppes and Boys Republic drives.
Rosh Hashana
Monday, Sept. 21
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m. Councilmembers meet in council chambers, residents meet online. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833, and enter 86197351711.
Blood bank, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Wed., Sept. 23
Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Ice cream social, for adults 50 plus, 1 to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center parking lot, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Friday, Sept. 25
Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting, 10 a.m., through Zoom. Information: Sharon Stuewe, 226-8686.
Virtual bingo, 7 p.m., hosted by Inland Valley Humane Society, $20 per card.
