Saturday, Feb. 19
Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, Frozen, Jr., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Rd.
Cold Weather Veggies Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Winter Veggies Children’s Garden Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
Chino Youth Museum Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., 13191 Sixth St. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Monday, Feb. 21
Postponed: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting this Wednesday, Feb. 23. Information: cityofchino.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chino State of the City, 11 a.m. networking, lunch 11:45 a.m., Planes of Fame Museum at Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., 14000 City Center Drive, council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, or watch using the Zoom application, enter meeting number 86197351711, or join by phone by calling (669) 900-6833.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Teen Advisory Committee hygiene drive drop-off, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Ayala Park Operations Center, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Parkhouse at The Preserve, 15871 Main St., Chino. To schedule an appointment: redcrossblood.org and enter “parkhouse” as the sponsor code.
Thursday, Feb. 24
City of Chino Hills photo contest Photographers Reception and Art Show, 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Bingo in the Barn, 10 a.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, Feb. 25
55+ Club meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
