Saturday, April 18
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino. Information: 627-3663. See Page B4.
Monday, April 20
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission meeting. The next scheduled meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, May 4 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave. (meeting may be remote, depending on status of coronavirus outbreak).
Tuesday, April 21
Remote Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m. See Page B1.
Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive. Information: (800) 879-4484. See Page B4.
CANCELLED: Chino City Council meeting. The next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave. (meeting may be remote, depending on status of coronavirus outbreak).
Wed. April 22
Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Friday, April 24
Arbor Day
CANCELLED: Chino Hills 55+ Club. Information: Susanne Baxter Anderson, 393-5075.
CANCELLED: Fifth annual Steve McQueen Car Rally, a pre-event to the Friends of Steve McQueen car and motorcycle show. Next year’s rally has been scheduled for April 23-25, 2021. The car show has been rescheduled from the weekend of June 6 and 7 to Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5 and 6.
Saturday, April 25
CANCELLED: Inaugural Chino High Sports Boosters Club Cowboys Classic golf tournament at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave.
POSTPONED: The 17th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show & Cruise, postponed to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Chino City Hall. Information: Walt Pocock, 591-4162.
