Saturday, Aug. 28
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Personal safety and awareness workshop for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Registration is required. Information: chino hills.org/safetyworkshops or call (909) 364-2000.
Running of the bulls event, 6 p.m., doors open at 4 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Avenue. Tickets cost $10.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Portuguese Festival concludes with Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by a procession, lunch, and performances until 7 p.m., Chino Valley D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive.
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 30
Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity Charity Golf Classic, 10 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road. Cost is $150 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. Lunch is $10 and dinner-only tickets are $50. Registration is available at habitatpv.org or call (909) 596-7098.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., on Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 and enter 7149929027 or call (669) 900-9128 and enter 7149929027.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting. Next meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 in council chambers.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive.
Saturday, Sept. 4
City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., five-mile easy hike in San Dimas. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. Registration is required at Carolyn Owens Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
