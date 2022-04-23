Saturday, April 23
Chino Corporate Challenge begins, 9 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Hills State Park Earth Day celebration, 9 a.m. to noon, Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Tri-county sheriff’s forum, 1 to 5 p.m., Chino Airport Hangar 4, 7000 Merrill Ave.
Monday, April 25
Chino Community Services Commission meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, April 26
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Second booster vaccine event for immuno-compromised individuals and people over 50 who have received their first booster at least four months ago, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Wednesday, April 27
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ayala High School, 14225 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills Police Department public safety meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Saturday, April 30
Arbor Day tree planting and trail cleanup, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., La Sierra Trailhead, corner of La Sierra and Monteverde drives in Chino Hills.
Compost and Mulch Giveaway, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Free vision screening, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Information: Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600.
Junior NBA Skills Challenge, 9 to 11 a.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.