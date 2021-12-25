Saturday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Winter wonderland, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., snow-covered trail, holiday crafts and activities. Repeats on Sunday, Dec. 26, Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea. Information: (909) 780-6222.
Monday, Dec. 27
Cancelled: Chino Community Services Commission meeting, Next meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24. Information: cityofchino.org.
Kids winter camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Continues through Friday, Dec. 31. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Cancelled: Chino Hills City Council meeting. Next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11. Information: chinohills.org.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Bingo in the Barn, 11:30 a.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Saturday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
