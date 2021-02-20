Saturday, Feb. 20
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: foodfor lifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Chino Cares Challenge, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
Monday, Feb. 22
“Door Décor and More” class for seniors 50+, 10 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: cityofchino.org/se niors or (909) 334-3271.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Chino Valley School Board emergency meeting to reopen schools, 4 p.m., go to YouTube and search CVUSD board meeting.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. For virtual meeting, click on GoToWebinar link at the top of the agenda at cityofchino.org
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m. To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Neighborhood Watch meeting, 6:30 p.m. For access, call (909) 364-2038 or email dstone@sbcsd.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m., hosted by Chino Valley Chamber. Information: 627-6177.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. Information: redcross blood.org or (800) 733-2767.
Virtual bingo, hosted by City of Chino Hills Community Services Department, 10 a.m. for ages 50+, 6 p.m. for anyone 18 and older.
Friday, Feb. 26
55+ Club meeting, 10 a.m., via Zoom video conferencing. Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686.
Free coffee and donuts drive-through, 8:30 a.m., for residents 50 and holder, hosted by Chino Hills Active Adults, Chino Hills Community Center parking lot, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Hazardous Waste Drop Off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
