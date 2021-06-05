Saturday, June 5
Food for Life grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: (909) 627-3663.
Healthy Chino Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park near YMCA, 5575 Edison Ave.
Dudes Got Blues, 4 to 7 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Sunday, June 6
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to walk a shelter dog. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway.
Monday, June 7
Five-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic begins, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 387-3911.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
CVUSD free box lunch distribution, 11 a.m. to noon, Magnolia Junior High, Don Lugo and Chino Hills high schools.
Tuesday, June 8
Chino Hills City Council housing workshop, 3 to 5 p.m., followed by council meeting at 7 p.m. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter 86197351711.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Citizens advisory committees for the California Institution for Men, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and the California Institution for Women, 9:30 a.m., both remote meetings.
Wednesday, June 9
Business@Breakfast, 7:45 a.m. on Zoom. Speaker will be Nicolette Wilson on Mind, Body and Business. Information: chinovalleycham berofcommerce.com.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Farmer Boys, 13765 Central Ave., Chino.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., online only. Information: chinovalley fire.org.
Thursday, June 10
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Friday, June 11
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Saturday, June 12
Open house and mental health forum, Paws 4 Success, 3141 English Road,, Chino Hills.
