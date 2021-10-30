Saturday, Oct. 30
Women’s Personal Safety and Awareness workshop, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Halloween
Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Field 11, Chino. Trunk or treating, costume contest, entertainment and giveaways. Information: (909) 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/events.
Monday, Nov. 1
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting scheduled for Nov. 15.
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting, 11 a.m., McCoy Residence, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Public employee performance annual evaluation of fire chief position will be discussed in closed session. Information: (909) 902-5280.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Chino Valley Historical Society meeting, 6 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3278.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 or by phone at (669) 900-9128 and use meeing ID number 7149929027.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Harvest Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 606-3010.
Festival of Lights Chopda Pujan ceremony, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., BAPS Chino Hills Temple, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road.
Friday, Nov. 5
Senior Club meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 591-9836.
Kiwanis Club of Chino Bunco Bash, 6:30 p.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., rules will be read at 6:15 p.m., with games to follow. Information: Pat McArdle, (909) 921-4679 or email goneat55@roadrunner.com.
Festival of LIghts Grand Annakut, 12:30 to 8 p.m., BAPS Hindu Chino Hills Temple, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Hike the Valley, Eucalyptus South Loop, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Discovery Park Grand Opening, 10 a.m., 16461 Discovery Park Avenue. Information: RSVP at www.info.lewiscommunitydevelopers.com.
