Saturday, March 5
71st annual Chino Relays high school track and field meet, 8:30 a.m., Chino High School, 5472 Park Place.
Chino Youth Museum DairyAire 5K Run and Kids Fun Run, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., 2.2 mile moderate-level hike in Chino Hills. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Food for Life Ministry grocery giveaway, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Monday, March 7
Senior Movie Madness, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 591-9836.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting Monday, March 21. Information: cityofchino.org.
Tuesday, March 8
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Teen Advisory Committee Hygiene Drive, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Ayala Park Operations Center, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Free COVID-19 vaccines, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues every Tuesday in March. Information: (909) 387-3911 or My Turn.ca.gov.
Wednesday, March 9
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Free COVID-19 testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Thursday, March 10
Senior Sock Hop Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center auditorium, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Office Hours at The Preserve, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3261.
Friday, March 11
Charlotte’s Web, 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Continues at 7 p.m. March 12, 18-19 and 24-26 and 2:30 p.m. March 13 and 20.
Saturday, March 12
Volunteer tree planting event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Volunteers should bring their own shovels and gloves. Information: (909) 630-6908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.