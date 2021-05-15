Saturday, May 15
Chino Boy Scout Troop 201 pancake breakfast, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Wags and wine event, 1 p.m., $25 per ticket, on the lawn at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: dog parkch2@gmail.com.
Chino Bike Day Event, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Sunday, May 16
Chino American Legion rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Information: Don Avila, (909) 591-3784.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14061 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, May 17
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or visit cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, May 18
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., the public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or join by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org. See Page B4.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or cityofchino.org/agendas.
Wednesday, May 19
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., the public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or join by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
Mature Driver’s Class begins, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Chino Hills Branch Library. Six-week course to prepare mature drivers for the DMV’s written test. Information: (909) 590-5380 and press option 4.
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Speaker will be Jennine Morel on “Better Bookkeeping.” Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (909) 627-6177.
Cancelled: Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority. Next meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Thursday, May 20
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m. remote meeting,Visit YouTube and search Chino Valley Unified School District.
Zoom presentation offering support for families caring for children with a disability, 10 to 11 a.m., hosted by Project CHELA.
Friday, May 21
Chino Youth Museum Virtual Spring Bingo fundraiser, 7 p.m. on Zoom. Information: (909) 334-3258 or cym@cityofchino.org.
Saturday, May 22
12th annual Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bike and Hot Rod show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfirefoundation.com.
