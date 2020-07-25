Saturday, July 25
Free gardening workshop by reservation on “Weed Control and Integrated Pest Management,” 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and a children’s workshop on “World of Bugs,” 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. See Page B2.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchi no.org.
“Movie in the Park…ing Lot” in the overflow parking lot at City Center and Shoppes drives at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 8:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per vehicle.
Sunday, July 26
El Prado Junior Golf Championships, noon, at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. The event is open to golfers age 17 and younger. Information: (626) 712-1405.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino. Information: lstream.org or (800) 879-4484.
Monday, July 27
Free grab-and-go meals for children, 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays through July 31. See Page B2.
Chino Valley Fire District finance committee meeting, 8 a.m. The meeting can be heard online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8261304168834883341.
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, July 28
Cancelled: Chino Hills City Council meeting. Next meeting, Aug. 11.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663.
Thursday, July 30
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663.
Chino Cares Challenge food collection drive, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. , at Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3258.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Free gardening workshop by reservation on “Weed Control and Integrated Pest Management,” 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and a children’s workshop on “World of Bugs,” 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
