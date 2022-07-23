Saturday, July 23
Hot Junk band, 6 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Cruise Night, 5 to 9 p.m., Nick’s Pizza, 4125 Riverside Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue. Anybody with classic cars is welcome to attend.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Monday, July 25
Community Services Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Seniors at the Square: A.J’s Entertainment to perform in concert, the meal is lasagna, salad, and bread, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Meals must be purchased in advance at the Senior Center. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Senior driving safety class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3271.
iPhone training session for seniors who may have difficulty hearing or seeing their smartphone, 9 to 11 a.m., Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Tuesday, July 26
Summer Reading Program: Astronaut Andy, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Chino Hills James S. Thalman Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Cancelled: Chino Hills City Council meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Special Chino City Council meeting, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
Wednesday, July 27
Chino Hills concert in the park, “L.A. Vation,” U2 cover band, Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
Summer Reading Program: Thor’s Reptiles, 4 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave. Information: (909) 465-5280.
American Red Cross blood drives, noon to 6 p.m., The Parkhouse in the Preserve, 15871 Main St., Chino and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Thursday, July 28
Chino Hills movie in the park, “The Little Rascals,” approximately 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Jumping Jack Flash: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Friday, July 29
Chino Movie Night: Jungle Cruise, family activities start 6:30 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Peter and the Starcatcher, 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, continues July 30 and Aug. 4-6. A matinee show will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors and are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. in Chino or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrensthe atre.org. Information: (909) 590-1149 or social media @CCCTBbuzz.
