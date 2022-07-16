Saturday, July 16
Motorcycle Show, 2 p.m., Chino American Legion Post 299.
Freddie Rodriguez community awards and barbecue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 13160 Seventh St., Chino.
Shotgun Jefferson band, 6 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, 6 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds.
Monday, July 18
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Seniors at the Square, 6 to 8 p.m., band is “Corazon Music from the Heart,” meal includes baked ziti, salad and bread, Aguiar Square, Sixth Street between C and D streets. Tickets must be purchased in person and in advance at the Chino Senior Center. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Historical Society meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tuesday, July 19
Chino City Council workshop to discuss image identification and brand development, 5 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchi no.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, July 20
Chino Hills concert in the park, “La Sonora Pa Gosa,” Latin salsa, cumbia, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
Summer Reading Program: Marc Griffiths, 4 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave.
Thursday, July 21
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Adult paint night, 6 to 7 p.m., free, Chino Hills Branch Library.
Chino Hills movie in the park, “Illumination Sing 2,” approximately 8 p.m., on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, delayed by one day due to Concerts in the Park.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way.
Friday, July 22
Free senior Android Smartphone training, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Chino Movie Night: Clifford the Big Red Dog, family activities start at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Peter and the Starcatcher, 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, continues at same time July 23, 29-30 and Aug. 4-6. Matinee shows are 2:30 p.m. Sundays, July 24 and 31. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors and are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. in Chino or online through SeatYourself at chi nochildrenstheatre.org. Information: (909) 590-1149 or social media @CCCTBbuzz.
Saturday, July 23
Hot Junk band, 6 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Cruise Night, 5 to 9 p.m., Nick’s Pizza, 4125 Riverside Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue. Anybody with classic cars is welcome to attend.
