Saturday, May 9
Centennial Interfaith Iftar, 5 to 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Ahmadiyya Community of Greater Los Angeles. Go to zoom.us, click on “join a meeting,” and enter 7153585604 with the password 1889. Or call (669) 900-6833.
CANCELLED: Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino at 5493 B St. Information: 334-3278.
Sunday, May 10
Mother’s Day
Monday, May 11
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., online meeting on zoom.us, click on “join a meeting,” and enter 798-641-6535.
Tuesday, May 12
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., online meeting. Meeting can be viewed on the city website: chinohills.org/videostreaming or by phone at 1-669-900-6833, and enter 86197351711.
Board of Supervisors meeting on its request to Gov. Newsom to have autonomy regarding re-opening the county, 9 a.m. (tentative), details on livestreaming the meeting will be available on the board of supervisors webpage at https://www.sbcounty.gov/uploads/cob/MeetingParticipation(Final).pdf
Wednesday, May 13
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m. Meeting can be viewed at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5455080013359921932
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.