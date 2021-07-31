Saturday, July 31
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, Gateway-Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org.
Personal safety and awareness workshop for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Monday, Aug. 2
Seniors at the Square, entertainment by Paul Cavin, 5 to 8 p.m., with dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. and entertainment starting at 6 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street between C and D streets.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
National Night Out, various neighborhoods in Chino and Chino Hills, event times vary in the evening.
Chino Hills government center blood drive, noon to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Chino Hills concert in the park, all-girl top 40s band “The Suffragettes,” 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m. To join, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 and enter meeting number 7149929027. To join by phone, call (669) 900-9128 and enter 7149929027.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting. Next meeting 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, council chambers.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Chino Concert in the Park, “The Long Run,” Eagles tribute band, 7 to 9 p.m., lawn at Chino City Hall.
“Almost, Maine,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Friday, Aug. 6
“Almost, Maine,” 2:30 and 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Saturday, Aug. 6
“Almost, Maine,” 2:30 and 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre.
