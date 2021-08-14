Saturday, Aug. 14
Concert in the Park, “Radio Ready,” 7 to 9 p.m., Founders Park, 8151 W. Preserve Loop, Chino Preserve. Sponsored by the City of Chino and the Kiwanis Club.
Pop-up City Hall, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Grocery Outlet, northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Backpack giveaway, free haircuts, snow cone, food, 2 to 4 p.m., Ayala Park.
Monday, Aug. 16
Blood drive, 1 to 7 p.m., Southlands Church, 5559 Park Place, Chino. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Seniors at the Square, 6 to 8 p.m., band is AJ’s Entertainment, Aguiar Square, Sixth Street in Chino. Dinner for $4 will be hamburger, chips and watermelon. Must be purchased in advance at the Chino Senior Center.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Avenue.
First day of week-long used book sale, Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library during regular business hours, 14020 City Center Drive. Ends Saturday, Aug. 21.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free COVID vaccinations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m., Sept. 15.
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
First day of a six-week Mature Driver’s Class sponsored by the Chino Hills Branch Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 14020 City Center Drive. Pre-registration is not required.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive.
Friday, Aug. 20
Movies at McCoy, “Secretariat,” 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: 364-2700.
Ice cream social, noon to 1 p.m., sponsored by City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., Ayala High School stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Bird Friendly Gardens, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/programs.
Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Fun With Nature Art, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Teen Garden Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Decorating Your Garden, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
