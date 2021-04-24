Saturday, April 24
19th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Civic Center at Central and Chino avenues. Information: chi nokiwanis.com.
Chino Hills Neighborhood Cleanup Day, 8 to 11 a.m.
Chino Hills State Park cleanup and non-native plant removal, 9 a.m. to noon.
Virtual tour of Chino Creek Wetlands Visit ieua.org/events/2021-virtual-earth-week.
Household hazardous waste drop off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Chino community cleanup, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13793 Redwood St.
Drug take-back day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Sharps collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 902-5280, ext. 8809.
Monday, April 26
Chino Valley Fire District finance committee meeting, 4 p.m. online only. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Tuesday, April 27
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., councilmembers meet in chambers and residents participate online by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711, or by calling (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Wednesday, April 28
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Business@Breakfast, 7:45 to 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: (909) 627-6177.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Avenue, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.
Saturday, May 1
Document shredding event, 9 to 11:30 a.m.,Chino City Hall, 13260 Central Ave.
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.