Saturday, March 6
Chino Valley Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run, 7:30 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
COVID testing available, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the mobile bus at the southeast parking lot of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives in Chino Hills. Information: lhi.care/co vidtesting or (888) 634-1123 to schedule an appointment.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Sunday, March 7
Community party, 1 to 5 p.m., Michael’s Deluxe Barbershop, 11732 Central Ave., Chino, including free food, a D.J., and giveaways.
Monday, March 8
Chino Hills Community Foundation, 4 p.m., residents may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/83316190103 or by phone at 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 83316190103.
Chino Valley Democratic Club meeting on Zoom, 7 p.m. Registration is required in advance at tinyurl.com/y53fdhfc.
Tuesday, March 9
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m. Council meets in chambers. Residents meet via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or join by phone by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, March 10
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 a.m., speaker will be Hazel Beck on “Kickstart Your Business.” Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
Blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, online only, 6 p.m. Meeting details can be found at chinovalleyfire.org.
Friday, March 12
High school football scrimmage games, Ontario Christian at Chino, time to be announced; and Rancho Verde at Chino Hills, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
High school football scrimmage game, 7 p.m., Don Lugo at Alta Loma.
Composting webinar, 10 to 11 a.m., via Zoom.To register, visit http://bit.ly/sbc-composting.
