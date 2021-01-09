Saturday, Jan. 9
Free COVID-19 testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Walk-ins accepted while supplies last.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or 627-3663.
Chino Cares Challenge, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
Sunday, Jan. 10
Grand opening of “The Bridge” church, 11 a.m., open to the community, free meals, games, prizes, 7776 Pine Ave. in the Preserve, Chino.
Monday, Jan. 11
Chino Hills Community Foundation, 4 p.m., via Zoom webinar. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/833-1619-0103 and enter meeting number 83316190103 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 83316190103.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Chino Hills City Council meeting, 7 p.m. The council meets in chambers and the public participates online by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or by telephone at 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, 12:30 to 5 p.m., Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. The meeting can be viewed at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/8028079064155515918 or call (877) 309-2074, enter meeting number 798-809-183, select the # key 475-558-683.
Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Friday, Jan. 15
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, at the Commons at Chino Hills shopping center. Information: lstream.org.
