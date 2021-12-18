Saturday, Dec. 18
Las Posadas, 7 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive. Continues nightly until Dec. 23.
Chino Teen Paint Night, 5 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. for teens ages 13 to 18. Information: (909) 334-3260.
BOBie Cycling Club family-friendly Christmas lights bike ride, 6 p.m. Meet at Mountain Village Center, 12867 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley community toy distribution, noon to 2 p.m., 14562 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Chino Hills State Park Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m., Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
“A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
Monday, Dec. 20
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission Meeting. Next meeting is Monday, Jan. 3, council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agen das.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 6 and 7:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinohills.org.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Book Club, ‘The Midnight Library,’ 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. To attend via Zoom, sign up at the library. Information: (909) 590-5380.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 6 and 7:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Isaiah’s Rock Christmas giveaway, 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m., Chino City Hall parking lot, 13220 Central Ave. For pre-registered families. Information: (909) 628-0966.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 6 and 7:30 p.m., 13123 Seventh St. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
Friday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Saturday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Winter wonderland, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., snow-covered trail, holiday crafts and activities. Repeats on Sunday, Dec. 26, Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea. Information: (909)780-6222.
