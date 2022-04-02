Saturday, April 2
Healthy Family Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Mulch and compost giveaway, 7:30 a.m., The Shoppes, on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic in Chino Hills. Information: chinohills.org/freemulch.
Monday, April 4
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, April 5
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchi no.org/agendas.
Chino Police Department’s Explorers Academy orientation, 5 p.m., 5451 Guardian Way.
Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, April 6
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 in council chamber.
Thursday, April 7
Meet Romain Grosjean, 12 to 1 p.m., The Shoppes, 13920 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: facebook.com/TheShoppes AtChinoHills/events.
Chino Teen Advisory Committee meeting, 7 to 8 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/teens.
Friday, April 8
Lynne Fiddmont concert, 6 to 8 p.m., gazebo outside Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinohillsfoundation.com.
