Saturday, Aug. 27
Paws at the Park, 9 to 11 a.m., Vila Borba Park, 17001 Amadora Drive, includes little dog races, fashion show, best trick contest, pet vendors, giveaways, and more. Pre-register at chinohills.org/events.
“Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. General admission $18, seniors and students $15. Visit chino communitytheatre.org or call the box office at (909) 590-1149.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 201, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Chino Community Building, 5443 B St..
“Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. General admission $18, seniors and students $15. Visit chino communitytheatre.org or call the box office at (909) 590-1149.
Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library buy one get one book sale final day, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Free COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority special meeting, 9 a.m., Diamond Bar City Council chambers, 21810 Copley Drive or visit at tendee.gotowebinar.com/reg ister/8618158381303809808 or call (415) 930-5321 and enter access code 926481216.
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinohills.org.
Chino Valley Unified school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
“Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. General admission $18, seniors and students $15. Visit chino communitytheatre.org or call the box office at (909) 590-1149.
Hike the Valley: Oak Canyon Bluebird Trail, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
“Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. General admission $18, seniors and students $15. Visit chino communitytheatre.org or call the box office at (909) 590-1149.
