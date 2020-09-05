Saturday, Sept. 5
YMCA Family Fun Water Day, 1 to 3:30 p.m., 6556 Edison Ave., Chino.
Food giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Food for Life warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
P-51 Mustang flyover, approximately 10:15 a.m., from the Planes of Fame Air Museum at the Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive.
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is Monday, Sept. 21.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council members will meet in chambers, residents may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting code 86197351711 followed by the # sign.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., at the fire district's training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., limited seating will be available. The meeting can also be viewed live online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9001177638564744717.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center, 7 p.m., “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” on Zoom. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Ice cream social, 1 to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center.
Friday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day
Chino Valley Fire District annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, which will be streamed live on its Facebook page at facebook.com/cvifd. A time has not been announced.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Hazardous Waste Drop Off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.