Saturday, Dec. 19
Chino Cares Challenge food collection drive, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Chino American Legion Post 299 holiday fundraising barbecue dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., 13759 Central Ave.
CJ Simmons, Nashville singing duo, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Gem City Jazzcats, big band, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at 8:15 a.m. at The Orphanage in Chino Hills, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway or bring your own dog. Hikers will leave at 8:45 a.m. for a four-mile walk.
Monday, Dec. 21
JB and the Big Circle Riders, country-rock, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Renown Muzic Band, classic rock, R&B, pop, funk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
TTT Brand, hot country, classic rock and southern rock, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, holiday vendors added, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Isaiah’s Rock annual holiday food distribution, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
