Saturday, Aug. 8
Community vigil for slain Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, 7 p.m., Ayala Park, southeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Chino Neighborhood House food collection event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13130 Sixth St., Chino. Information: 248-5665 or cnh91710@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m. Councilmembers participate in chambers. The public may visit the city’s website at chinohills.org/videostreaming or Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711..
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. View the meeting online at attendee.com/gotowebinar.com/regis ter/6715076359855959053.
Lifestream blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Walmart, Chino.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center virtual support group for parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Chino Cares Challenge food collection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.