Saturday, June 13

Blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Transformation Church IE, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino.

Sunday, June 14

Flag Day. 

Monday, June 15

CVUSD lunch bag distributions (Mon-Fri), 10:30 a.m. to noon, Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. and Chino High, 5472 Park Place, both in Chino. 

Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. council chambers.

Tuesday, June 16

Blood drive, with antibodies test, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.

Chino Valley school board study session on reopening schools, 4:30 p.m., online.

Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.

Chino City Council, 7 p.m. council chambers.

Wednesday, June 17

Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., online.

Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. 

Cancelled: Chino Hills summer concert series through at least July.

Cancelled: Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority. Next meeting 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, City of Industry Council Chambers, 15651 E. Stafford Street.

Thursday, June 18

Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m. online.

 

