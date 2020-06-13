Saturday, June 13
Blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Transformation Church IE, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino.
Sunday, June 14
Flag Day.
Monday, June 15
CVUSD lunch bag distributions (Mon-Fri), 10:30 a.m. to noon, Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. and Chino High, 5472 Park Place, both in Chino.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. council chambers.
Tuesday, June 16
Blood drive, with antibodies test, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Chino Valley school board study session on reopening schools, 4:30 p.m., online.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. council chambers.
Wednesday, June 17
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., online.
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Cancelled: Chino Hills summer concert series through at least July.
Cancelled: Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority. Next meeting 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, City of Industry Council Chambers, 15651 E. Stafford Street.
Thursday, June 18
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m. online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.