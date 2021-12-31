Saturday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
Sunday, Jan. 2
2022 Intention setting walk, 8 to 9 a.m., Cypress Trails Park, 6751 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Monday, Jan. 3
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting, Next meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7. Information: cityofchino.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Hike the Valley, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave.
