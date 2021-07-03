Saturday, July 3
Chino Hills Independence Celebration and Concert, 7 to 9:15 p.m., featuring Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, Fortunate Son, Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Synchronized light show, 15763 Pistachio Street in Chino Hills, Village Oaks area, park on the street and tune into 89.5 FM for patriotic songs.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: foodfor lifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Sunday, July 4
Independence Day.
Synchronized light show, 15763 Pistachio Street in Chino Hills, Village Oaks area, park on the street and tune into 89.5 FM for patriotic songs.
Monday, July 5
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m., Monday, July 19 in council chambers.
Tuesday, July 6
First public hearing on redistricting, Chino City Council chambers, 7 p.m., 13220 Central Ave. Information: city clerk’s office, (909) 334-3338.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., in-person, inside council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. There is no online meeting.
Vaccine event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., City of Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, July 7
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting, 3 p.m., one closed session item on updating leases with the City of Chino for various fire station sites, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., online. To join the meeting, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/188848213 or join by phone at (877) 309-2073 and enter 188848213.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., in-person, inside council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. There is no online meeting.Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, July 8
Chino Hills Movie on the Lawn: “Up,” movie starts at approximately 8 p.m., opens at 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center lawn.
Chino Concert in the Park: Hot August Night, Neil Diamond tribute, 7 to 9 p.m., Chino city hall lawn.
Friday, July 9
Chino Movie in the Park: “Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet,” begins at approximately 6:30 p.m., city hall lawn.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Threshold Aviation Group, 8352 Kimball Ave., Hanger 3, Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Saturday, July 10
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Items commonly accepted include electronic waste, motor oil and oil filters, antifreeze, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, etc. Information: (909) 334-3472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.