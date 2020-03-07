Saturday, March 7
10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K, 10K and Fun Run, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Stepping Up for Girls, 8 a.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Registration at 7:30 a.m.
Food for Life Ministry grocery food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino.
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to the Claremont Wilderness Trail, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
Chino Valley Fire Foundation’s St. Paddy’s Day Fest fundraiser, 1 to 5 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive. See Page A5.
Four free gardening workshops, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino.
Sunday, March 8
Daylight Saving Time Begins.
Monday, March 9
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble for Chino Hills residents 50 and older, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tuesday, March 10
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wednesday, March 11
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Joey's Bar-B-Q, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Thursday, March 12
U.S. Census specialist will answer questions, 1 to 3 p.m., conference room near the main lobby at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Friday, March 13
Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, March 14
Chino’s “City Hall on the Move,” 9 a.m. to noon, Chino High Stadium, in conjunction with City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre, “On Broadway,” 2:30 p.m., 13123 Seventh St.
Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street). Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Information: 334-3278.
Chino Tea Party, a political organization, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Household hazardous waste drop off for residents living in San Bernardino County, including Chino and Chino Hills, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino’s Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Visit https://bit.ly/3crF5QO for items that can be dropped off and those that cannot. Information: 334-3472.
