Saturday, Jan. 29
Catalytic converter etching event, 8 a.m. to noon, cost is $20, Precision Sound, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 665, Chino Hills.
St. Margaret Mary School food drive to support the Chino Neighborhood House, 4 and 6 p.m. today and 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, 12664 Central Ave., Chino.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Chino City Council, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. In person and on Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952, or join by phone at (669) 900-8952 and enter 87939548952.
Chino Hills vaccine event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., on Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 and enter 7149929027, or call (669) 900-9128.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting. Next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Chino Teen Advisory Committee meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/teens.
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, Feb. 4
Fresh produce giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: (909) 628-6262.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Hike the Valley, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Run for Russ 5K run-walk, 8 a.m., Chino Civic Center, 13250 Central Ave., Chino. Information: runforruss.com.
IEUA virtual redistricting workshop, 10 to 11:30 a.m., for link, visit ieua.org/redistricting.
Super Bowl Men’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., tickets are $12 for a bacon or sausage breakfast burrito, salsa, orange juice, coffee, and donut, Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 464-8255.
