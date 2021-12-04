Saturday, Dec. 4
Chino Hills tree lighting, 5 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
“A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Princess Tea, 2 p.m., $10 for children under 12 and $15 for adults, Chino Hills High School theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Valley YMCA’s Reindeer Romp, start line from 8 to 8:10 a.m., Ayala Park, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: romp@weymca.org.
Dudes Got Blues concert, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 5 to 8 p.m.
Chino Valley Historical Society meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
Sunday, Dec. 5
“A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
St. Margaret Mary Holiday Boutique, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 591-7400.
Monday, Dec. 6
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., city hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Information: communityservices@cityof chino.org.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Lights for Laiken block party, 6 to 8 p.m., 6085 Joaquin St., Chino.
Jolly Holiday event, 4 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Teen Uno Tournament, 4 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. for teens ages 13 to 18. Information: (909) 334-3260.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Information: chinohills.org. Wednesday, Dec. 8
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce holiday luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Vellano Country Club, 2441 Vellano Club Drive, Chino Hills.
City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ Christmas luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., $10 per ticket, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mandatory meeting for Chino Hills boat parade participants, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino redistricting workshop, 7:30 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/redistricting.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Bingo in the Barn, doors open at 10 a.m. with games starting at 11:30 a.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Teen Opportunity Program meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Friday, Dec. 10
Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills Boat Parade, 7 p.m. Parade route starts at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/parade.
Chino Spectrum Marketplace food drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., drop off donations at fountain food court area, south of Grand Ave.
Bethleham reenactment, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Guadalupe Festivities, 5 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino. Continues Sunday, Dec. 12.
“A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
