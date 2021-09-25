Saturday, Sept. 25
Chino Valley Chamber Business Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Shoppes in Chino Hills. A Lifestream blood drive will be held. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitythreatre.com.
Monday, Sept. 27
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Free COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Blue Mass, 6 p.m., for police, firefighters, and first responders, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Line dancing and lunch for Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, noon to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chino hills.org/activeadults or (909) 364-2826.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints emergency preparedness workshop from, 7 to 8:30 p.m., inside the gym at the stake center, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. at Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Information: Shannon Hoover at shannonhoover@gmail.com.
Soroptimist International Club of Chino Valley open house, 5 to 8 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Information: sichinovalley.org.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Chino Relay For Life, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. in Chino Residents may purchase a luminaria for their loved ones by visiting relayforlife.org/chino.ca. Information: Janet Homonnay, (909) 762-3032 or email chinorelayforlife@gmail.com.
Free mulch event, 7:30 a.m., in the overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive in Chino Hills. Information: (909) 364-2000 or chinohills.org/freemulch.
