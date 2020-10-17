Saturday, Oct. 17
“The Addams Family,” drive-in movie, 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot at City Center Drive/Shoppes Drive.
Free flu shots, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
Food giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Food for Life Ministry, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Monday, Oct. 19
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 3220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Chino City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., in city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. and on livestream video, cityofchino.org.
‘Coffee with a Cop’, 10 a.m. to noon, Starbucks, 7055 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., in council chambers for commissioners, the public may visit https://us02web.zoom/us/j/87939548952 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., in council chambers for commissioners, the public may visit https://us02.web/zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive. Vendors sell items such as tamales, tacos, and pupusas, fruits and vegetables, fresh bread, honey, cold-pressed juice, roasted nuts, salsa, dog treats, pastries and jerky.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Ballot drop-off event, 3 to 8 p.m., hosted by the Chino Hills City Clerk’s office to provide an opportunity for voters to drive into the roundabout between Chino Hills city hall and the fire administration building on City Center Drive. People with disabilities may drop off their ballots in a secured moveable ballot drop box.
Friday, Oct. 23
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m. Zoom meeting, for identification code and assistance, call Sharon Suewe at 226-8686.
