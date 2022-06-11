Saturday, June 11
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through Seat Yourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Sunday, June 12
“The Sound of Music,” 2:30 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Tuesday, June 14
Flag Day
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Legislative Advocacy Committee, 9:30 a.m., conference room on second floor at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Citizens Advisory Committee for the California Institution for Men, 8:30 a.m., Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Citizens Advisory Committee for the California Institution for Women, approximately 9 a.m., Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org..
Wednesday, June 15
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Hills concert in the park, “Smith,” country band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
Thursday, June 16
School board meeting, 6 p.m., board chambers, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way. Information: redcrossblood.org..
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers, delayed by one day due to Concerts in the Park.
Friday, June 17
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Threshold Aviation Group, , 8352 Kimball Ave. Hangar #3, Chino. Information: lstream.org..
Chino Movie Night: Encanto, starting with family activities at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258..
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYour self at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Saturday, June 18
Family Fish and Wildlife Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino. Information: parks.sbcounty.gov.
Community Garden Workshop: Irrigation and Ollas, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s Garden Workshop: Wonderful World of Water, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Skate Day at Ayala Park, 5 to 8 p.m., Chino Skate Park, 14225 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3260.
