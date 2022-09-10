Saturday, Sept. 10
Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, noon to 4 p.m., includes a lion dance, music, entertainment, and vendors, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, sponsored by the Chinese American Association of Chino Hills.
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
“Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Visit chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Patriot Day
Chino Valley Fire District Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, 9:30 a.m., Station 6 at 13707 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Baitul Hameed Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino. Information: redcrossblood.org.
“Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Visit chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m. Meeting location will be available by emailing chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com. The meeting can be viewed on Zoom at tinyurl.com/n8cd jh4k.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Blood drive, 1 to 7 p.m., Homecoming at The Preserve, 16250 Homecoming Drive, Chino. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Hills emergency preparedness workshop, 6 p.m. for information booths, presentation at 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Adult craft, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Senior Enchanted Luau and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 591-9836.
Annual Milk Can Football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., Chino High stadium, 5472 Park Place.
Annual Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., Chino Hills High stadium, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Hispanic Heritage Month Special Storytime, 4 to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
“Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Visit chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Chino Hills Music Festival, 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., featuring three bands and two singers, Chino Hills Community Center gazebo, 14250 Peyton Drive. Tickets: $15. Children under 12 free. Visit chinohillsfoundation.com for tickets.
