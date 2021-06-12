Saturday, June 12
Open house and mental health forum, Paws 4 Success, 3141 English Road, Chino Hills.
COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older, Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
Household hazardous waste drop off for Chino residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Sunday, June 13
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, June 14
Flag Day
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk. Information: Marian Arguello, (909) 591-1864.
Tuesday, June 15
COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 10 to 2 p.m., McCoy Equesrian, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino housing workshop, 5 to 6 p.m., council chambers.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Residents may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or join by phone (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
Wed., June 16
Business@Breakfast on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m., speaker will be Julia Estrada, “Navigating California’s Commercial Recycling Legislation.”
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m. to discuss the visioning process for the 2,500-acre ranch. To participate, residents visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/3507148938556602380 or call (631) 992-3221 and enter access code 729935521.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Residents may join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or join by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Free Medicare class, 2 to 3 p.m., open to residents of any city, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Fourth of July wreath class, 10:30 a.m. to noon, supplies provided, in-person at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Register by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 14. Information: 364-2000.
Thursday, June 17
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, or visit YouTube and search Chino Valley Unified School District.
Friday, June 18
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way.
Saturday, June 19
Sanora Pa Gosa, Latin and salsa concert, 7 p.m., parking lot at Shoppes and Boys Republic drives in Chino Hills, free, reservations required at chinohills.org/events.
Movie on the lawn, Sonic the Hedgehog, 6:30 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn.
