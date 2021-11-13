Saturday, Nov. 13
Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CrossFit, 15350 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
New Mothers and Families Donation Drive, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez’ district office, 13160 Seventh St., Chino. Diapers, clothing, formula, and toys encouraged. Information: (909) 902-9606.
Monday, Nov. 15
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave, Chino.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Flu shots also offered.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting, first hearing on district election process, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., Diamond Bar council chambers, 21810 Copley Drive, or to listen by phone, call (415) 655-0060 and enter 178201771 or to join the meeting online, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/724345485181059340.
COVID-19 testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Great American Smokeout, 4 p.m., Chino Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Chino Valley school district board meeting, location to be announced, 6 p.m. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Friday, Nov. 19
Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Community Theater’s 2022 season preview, 7 p.m.,13123 Seventh St.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Food for Life Ministry 12th annual Thanksgiving Turnout turkey and grocery giveaway, Chino Adult School, 9 a.m. to noon, 12970 Third St. Information: (909) 627-3663.
Holiday food giveaway and fair, 11 a.m. Michael’s Deluxe Barbershop, 11732 Central Ave., Chino.
Friendsgiving Night Out, 5 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Garden Workshop “Fruit Tree Care”, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s Discovery Workshop, “Fall Trees,” 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Teen Garden Workshop, “Mason Jar Terrariums,” 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
