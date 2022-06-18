Saturday, June 18
Skate Day, 5 to 8 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Family Fish Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino. Information: parks.sb county.gov.
Community Garden Workshop: Irrigation and Ollas, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s Garden Workshop: Wonderful World of Water, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day
“The Sound of Music,” 2:30 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Monday, June 20
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, June 21
Chino City Council meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
All-day fundraiser for Addi Conely, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Roscoes Famous Deli on Tuesday, June 21, 14700 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills.
Wacko Show: a magic show, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., summer reading program, Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Wednesday, June 22
Chino Hills concert in the park, “Green Today,” alternative rock, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
Performance by Arty Loon: magic, juggling, and more, 4 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 465-5280.
Performance by Arty Loon: magic, juggling, and more, 6:30 p.m., Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main Street, Chino. Information: (909) 606-2173.
Thursday, June 23
Chino Hills movie in the park, approximately 8 p.m., “Encanto,” on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Turn the Page: A Tribute to Bob Segar, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Friday, June 24
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Chino Movie Night: Sing 2, family activities start at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Adult paint night, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Free. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Saturday, June 25
CANCELLED: Chino Freedom 5K Run.
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
